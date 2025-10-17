Support us on Patreon
byMaria Tril
17/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Andrii Sybiha met with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico on 17 October 202
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Andrii Sybiha met with Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico on 17 October 2025. Credit: Sybiha via X
Slovakia pledges $545,000 in energy gear for Ukraine

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with energy equipment worth €500,000 ($545,000) and allocate €300,000 ($327,000) for constructing shelters in Ukrainian schools in frontline areas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.

The announcement came during a meeting between Sybiha and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár in Košice on 17 October. The meeting is a part of the third round of intergovernmental consultations led by Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and Robert Fico.

"I informed my Slovak colleague about Russia's recent attacks on our energy infrastructure and civilians. And I am grateful for his timely announcement that Slovakia will supply Ukraine with a new €500,000 ($545,000) energy equipment package," Sybiha said.

The energy assistance comes as Ukraine continues to face systematic Russian attacks on its power infrastructure. The €300,000 ($327,000) designated for school shelters will be provided on a bilateral basis, focusing on frontline regions where students face the greatest risk from shelling.

Defense cooperation featured prominently in the talks, including discussion of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund for weapons loans and the PURL mechanism for European partners' procurement of American weapons. "The Slovak side is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the new security architecture in Europe," Sybiha said.

The ministers also addressed the upcoming 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. "I stressed the critical need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in order to advance peace," Sybiha noted, emphasizing the importance of fully utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Sybiha thanked Slovakia for supporting Ukraine's EU accession alongside Moldova without decoupling, as well as for providing recreation and summer vacations for Ukrainian children.

Ukraine plans to strengthen its diplomatic presence in Slovakia by opening a Consulate General in Prešov by year's end. "This will help improve the quality of consular services for the Ukrainian community in eastern Slovakia," the foreign minister explained.

The talks also covered cooperation on protecting national minorities. "This sets an example for the entire region and demonstrates that where there is genuine will on both sides, there are no problems in this area," Sybiha said.

Read also

