US Senate Majority Leader Schumer: Biden, Congress agree on Israel, Ukraine aid

Senate Majority Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer said that a consensus had been reached on providing assistance to Ukraine and Israel, urging Congress to act swiftly to send aid to both countries, according to ABC News.

According to Schumer, President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders achieved consensus during a Sunday phone call. At a press conference in New York, Schumer expressed hope that action could be taken this week to help both nations. He noted the best way to channel aid to Israel and Ukraine is for the House to pass the Senate-approved additional national security bill, which includes assistance for both countries.

The Senate passed a $95 billion package in February, including $60+ billion for Ukraine with bipartisan support, but House Speaker Mike Johnson did not bring it to a vote, stating on 14 February that the House will not feel “rushed” to pass the package.

Biden spoke on 14 April with Senate Majority Leader Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. On 13 April, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise stated the House would adjust its schedule this week to “consider legislation supporting our ally Israel and holding Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable,” though details remain unclear.

House Speaker Johnson said on 14 April the House “will try again” to vote on military aid for Israel in response to Iran’s attack but did not specify whether Ukraine support would be combined or voted on this week. House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner expects a Ukraine aid vote this week, stating, “and I expect it to pass.”

