Norway approves $ 3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2025

The Norwegian government expanded its Nansen support program, extending aid through 2030.
byMaria Tril
28/11/2024
1 minute read
Jonas Gahr Støre.
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Credit: World Times
The Norwegian parliament approved on 28 November a substantial increase in support for Ukraine, raising the aid package to 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.16 billion) for 2025, Norwegian news agency NTB reports.

Norway emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, committing substantial military and humanitarian aid. The Norwegian government allocated approximately 52.6 billion kroner (about $4.7 billion) to Ukraine, with around 28 billion kroner (approximately $2.5 billion) directed towards military assistance and 24 billion kroner (around $2.2 billion) for civilian support.

The Norwegian government proposed 15 billion kroner ($1.4 bn) in the state budget, which opposition parties deemed insufficient.

After negotiations, the government and opposition first agreed on 30 billion kroner ($2.7 bn), which was further increased during the meeting on 28 Novmber.

“This is an important signal to Ukraine, which is experiencing difficult trials, and an important signal to those who are attacking,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

The decision builds upon Norway’s previous Nansen support program, initially approved for 75 billion kroner ($6.8 bn) to support Ukraine through 2027, with an annual commitment of 15 billion kroner ($1.4 bn).

This year, the country proposed expanding the program’s financing to 135 billion euros ($142 bn)and extending it to 2030.

