US lawmakers request intel assessment on Ukraine aid suspension impact amid threats from Russia, Iran, and China

US lawmakers have urged key intelligence officials to assess the potential consequences of ending American support for Ukraine, with a focus on its impact on US national security, The Hill reports.

Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Ukraine should “probably” prepare for less military aid from the US when he takes office.

The Director of National Intelligence, the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency have been tasked with preparing a report on the progress of the war in Ukraine and the effects of US military assistance on Ukrainian forces.

Lawmakers emphasize that the report should include scenarios outlining how Ukraine’s Defense Forces could sustain their efforts with or without continued US support. It will also examine the implications of either authorizing or withdrawing Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory.

Additionally, the assessment will address the potential for increased aggression from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine faces defeat. The report is expected to be publicly released in an unclassified format, with a classified annex if necessary.

Previously, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that while the US 2025 National Defense Authorization Act approved by the House of Representatives includes several important provisions supporting Ukraine, it does not extend the lend-lease program.

The bill now awaits Senate approval, which is expected next week.

