Biden pushes Congress for last-minute $ 24 billion Ukraine support package – Politico

In a final push before leaving office, President Biden is seeking $24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, according to a report by Politico Pro.

The Biden administration is working to rapidly allocate the remainder of possible military aid for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Concerns grow that Trump may cut military aid to Ukraine as he earlier described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money.”

The financial aid approval follows Biden’s permission for Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to hit targets deep within Russian territory. This came after reports of North Korea deploying approximately 10,000 troops to support Russia’s invasion.

In the lattest aid decision, the White House Office of Management and Budget has proposed incorporating the aid package into upcoming government funding legislation to avert a potential shutdown, according to the report.

The proposed aid package breaks down into two key components: $8 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to fund US company contracts for arming Kyiv, and $16 billion to replenish US weaponry stocks.

This request comes nearly nine months after Biden’s initial aid proposal and follows the passage of a $61 billion Ukraine aid package in April.

“The threat to Ukraine will remain no matter what exactly happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, and the United States should not walk away from its commitment, either to Ukraine or to 50 nations that we have rallied in defense of Ukraine in both Europe and Asia,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The proposal has already drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) condemned the request on social media, writing, “Joe Biden just gave away 4.7 billion in your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally ‘forgiving’ loans to Ukraine. Congress must not give him a free gift to further sabotage President Trump’s peace negotiations on the way out the door.”

Since September 2024, President Joe Biden has expedited a significant aid package for Ukraine, committing approximately $6 billion in military assistance before the transition to the incoming Trump administration. This aid includes $4 billion from US stockpiles and $2 billion for new procurements aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities, particularly in air defense systems and long-range strike munitions.

