German embassy delivers vehicles to three war-affected Kharkiv communities

Germany has delivered five vehicles to war-affected communities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

It’s a part of Berlin’s ongoing support for regions facing daily Russian attacks. Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, continues to endure daily shelling and bombing, with frequent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure that result in significant casualties and destruction.

The German-provided vehicles will serve the communities of Kupiansk, Pisochyn, and Balakliya, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The donation was coordinated through direct cooperation with German Ambassador Martin Jäger and the German Federal Foreign Office.

“We are in constant communication with international partners, which is yielding clear results,” regional officials said.

This vehicle delivery represents just one component of Germany’s ongoing support. In November 2024, Germany provided 11 generators and related special equipment worth UAH 40 million (over $9 million).

On 30 January, Germany delivered several minibuses to utility companies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

