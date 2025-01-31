Support us on Patreon
German embassy delivers vehicles to three war-affected Kharkiv communities

It’s a part of the ongoing support including recent $9 mn in generators.
byMaria Tril
31/01/2025
1 minute read
german vehicles for kharkiv
Vehicles that Germany handed over to Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 2025. Credit: Governor Oleh Syniehubov
Germany has delivered five vehicles to war-affected communities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.

It’s a part of Berlin’s ongoing support for regions facing daily Russian attacks. Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, continues to endure daily shelling and bombing, with frequent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure that result in significant casualties and destruction.

The German-provided vehicles will serve the communities of Kupiansk, Pisochyn, and Balakliya, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The donation was coordinated through direct cooperation with German Ambassador Martin Jäger and the German Federal Foreign Office.

“We are in constant communication with international partners, which is yielding clear results,” regional officials said.

This vehicle delivery represents just one component of Germany’s ongoing support. In November 2024, Germany provided 11 generators and related special equipment worth UAH 40 million (over $9 million).

On 30 January, Germany delivered several minibuses to utility companies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

