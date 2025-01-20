SBU detains generals over failed Kharkiv Oblast’s defense before May 2024 offensive

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on 20 January the detention of two generals and a colonel. The officials face charges over negligence that allowed Russian forces to capture territory in Kharkiv Oblast during Russian offensive in 2024.

In May 2024, Russia launched a significant offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast, targeting areas such as Vovchansk and Lyptsi, which resulted in heavy fighting and substantial casualties on both sides.

Despite initial territorial gains, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in August 2024 that the Russian military had “failed” in this offensive, as Ukrainian forces effectively resisted and began counterattacks by early June, stabilizing the frontline and reclaiming some territory.

The SBU does not name the suspected, but according to Ukrainska Pravda media outlet‘s sources, it is Brigadier General Yuriy Halushkin, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illya Lapin as suspects.

Halushkin served as commander of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group. Horbenko led the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade. Lapin commanded the 415th Battalion.

“The suspects violated combat regulations during the preparation of defensive lines in their area of responsibility. During combat, they failed to utilize all available measures to repel and stop the Russian advance,” the SBU reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) found that Brigadier General Halushkin assigned defense positions unsuitable for the 125th Brigade’s combat capabilities. He failed to reinforce these positions with available units. He did not properly identify the Russian main attack directions. He also lost control over artillery and air support coordination.

Lieutenant General Horbenko “underestimated the Russian capability to resume the offensive,” according to the DBR. He did not ensure proper combat positions. He failed to staff the brigade adequately. He assigned unrealistic combat tasks to battalions.

Colonel Lapin failed to organize defensive combat in several settlements: Strilechya, Krasne, Lyptsi, and Slobozhanske. The DBR states he ignored orders to retake lost positions. He allowed 12 servicemen to abandon their positions without authorization.

These actions led to Russian forces penetrating 10 kilometers deep into Ukrainian territory along the state border. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison under Article 425 of the Criminal Code for negligent attitude to military service during wartime.

