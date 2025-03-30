Support us on Patreon
European security system "impossible without Ukraine," says Lithuanian MEP

Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius states that a European defense alliance is impossible without Ukraine, highlighting Kyiv’s role as the EU’s most strategic and reliable partner in securing Europe’s future security framework.
30/03/2025
Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius. Photo: greekcitytimes.com
European defense alliance is impossible without Ukraine, as Kyiv has become its most strategic and reliable partner, says Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania Petras Auštrevičius, Espreso reports.

Since the start of the Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania has been a significant supporter of Ukraine, providing ammunition, generators, military vehicles, and drones to to country.

“The time for declarations is over. We must acknowledge our mistakes and the years wasted on ineffective diplomatic measures. We invested in Minsk I and Minsk II, hoping they would stop the aggressor, but they failed,” he states.

Auštrevičius stresses that Europe is running out of time.

“We must push forward with the creation of a European Defense Union, modeled after the existing Economic, Energy, and Banking Unions,” he says.

He believes 2025 will be a decisive year for Europe’s defense industry, particularly in securing funding and implementing mechanisms such as joint procurement and investments.

“A defense union should be established within a year or two. The European Commission’s recently published ‘White Paper’ will serve as a foundation for further discussions. Right now, the European Parliament is holding extensive debates on this document and the future of Europe’s defense industry,” he explains.

Expert: EU integrates Ukraine into European defense framework with € 150 billion investment

Auštrevičius expresses confidence that key decisions will be made in 2025.

“We expect practical steps on financing and the implementation of new defense mechanisms, including joint procurement and investments,” he noted.

He also emphasizes that a unified European security system cannot exist without Ukraine, calling it the EU’s most strategic and dependable partner.

“While not all agreements are finalized, many European capitals now understand: we must act now or never. This is about the security of our citizens, the future of the European Union, and all Europeans. Ukraine must become an integral part of this security framework and our shared future,” he says.

Ukraine’s role as Europe’s most reliable ally and strategic partner is reflected in all key policy documents, he said.

“We are ensuring Ukraine’s active participation in security initiatives, reinforcing European defense, and building a resilient response to emerging threats,” Auštrevičius adds.

Earlier, Lithuanian Defense Ministry said the country was considering mining its border with Belarus and Russia.

This decision was regarded as a security measure after Poland announced the same plans under the Eastern Shield project.

