Ukrainian-Estonian start-up turns recon copters into precision killers that outsmart jammers

Ukraine’s hover-capable copters now strike through jamming — and they cost a fraction of what traditional weapons do.
byOlena Mukhina
23/05/2025
3 minute read
Precision-guided munition for unmanned aerial vehicle by Deftak. Credit: Militarnyi
Ukrainian-Estonian startup Deftak has received €600,000 in investment from the European Defense Fund Darkstar to develop a revolutionary drone weapon, Militarnyi reports. 

Ukraine’s defense industry has undergone a dramatic transformation since 2022, surging from just €1 billion to €35 billion by May 2025. The country is now producing drones, munitions, and tactical systems, and is also leveraging arms exports to strengthen its integration into European and global security alliances. This intergration is regarded by experts as one of the security guarantees needed to end the war with Russia as it gives Kyiv an opportunity to protect itself from attacks. 

The startup’s advanced precision-guided munitions allow ordinary reconnaissance quadcopters to strike targets accurately even under GPS jamming and active electronic warfare, the harshest conditions of modern combat.

The technology is already being used on the battlefield—its combat deployment by Ukraine’s Armed Forces has proven effective and ten times more cost-efficient than traditional alternatives. With the ability to deliver accurate strikes from high altitude, Deftak opens a new tactical niche for strike drones, particularly hover-capable copters.

Darkstar co-founder Ragnar Sass called Deftak “an example of a startup providing critical battlefield advantage.”

The investment will help scale production, strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, and contribute to NATO’s technological edge. 

This is not Darkstar’s first foray into defense technology: the fund previously backed Farsight Vision, a startup developing 3D terrain maps for military operations, which has already received positive feedback directly from the front lines.

Deftak is yet another proof that innovations born in wartime Ukraine have the potential to reshape the future of military tactics.

