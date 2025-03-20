Support us on Patreon
Expert: EU integrates Ukraine into European defense framework with € 150 billion investment

The European Commission’s new defense strategy transforms Ukraine from aid recipient to security partner, with €150 billion allocated to fast-track defense capabilities and industrial cooperation.
byOlena Mukhina
20/03/2025
3 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier at a position in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: Facebook / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 22nd Mechanized Brigade.
The European Commission has unveiled its White Paper for European Defence Readiness 2030, marking a pivotal shift in Europe’s security architecture that fully integrates Ukraine’s security into the broader defense framework of the European Union for the first time, says Ivan Nahorniak, a political expert and head of the Eurointegration program at EasyBusiness.

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in 2022, the EU has provided €139.2 billion in support for Ukraine and sent financial, economic, and humanitarian aid worth €71.3 billion. 

According to Nahorniak, the document signals a new strategic reality.

“Ukraine’s security is now inextricably linked to the security of the entire EU,” he explains.

The White Paper outlines several transformative measures aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s role within Europe’s defense system.

  • Joint defense production and cooperation: The EU will support joint manufacturing initiatives and foster closer cooperation between Ukrainian and European defense firms
  • Expanded innovation footprint: The EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv will be expanded, boosting joint research and development efforts in critical military technologies
  • Ukrainian access to key EU defense programs: Ukraine’s defense sector will now be able to participate in EU initiatives such as EDIP (European Defence Industrial Program) and SAFE (Strategic Autonomy Fund for Europe), opening the door to European defense markets and projects

In addition to these industrial initiatives, the strategy introduces crucial logistical and financial tools. For instance, the EU plans to streamline arms deliveries and create secure military corridors to Ukraine, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of logistical operations.

Under the new program, the SAFE Fund will invest €150 billion to fast-track defense procurement and investment in Ukraine.

The G7’s Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Mechanism will provide Ukraine with additional financial resources to procure military equipment.

The plan also emphasizes leveraging private capital to scale up Europe’s defense-industrial base.

“If fully implemented, Ukraine won’t simply be a recipient of European defense aid – we will become an integral part of Europe’s security system,” Nahorniak stressed.

Beyond defense, the strategy promises economic dividends for Ukraine. Strengthening the country’s role in Europe’s defense-industrial ecosystem is expected to bolster not only its security posture but also its broader economic development.

