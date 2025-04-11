Only 6 of 30 “coalition of willing” countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

European defense ministers gathered at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 10 April for discussions regarding the potential deployment of troops to secure any future ceasefire in Ukraine, with Britain and France taking leading roles.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s administration held several rounds of negotiations separately with Ukrainian and Russian officials to secure a ceasefire, but this did not bring any tangible results. While Ukraine and Russia theoretically agreed to stop targeting energy infrastructure, they never finalized conditions, and attacks have continued.

AFP reports that UK Defense Minister John Healey, who chaired the meeting, told the assembly of approximately 30 nations:

“Our planning is real and substantial. Our plans are well developed. Our reassurance force for Ukraine would be a committed and credible security arrangement to ensure that any negotiated peace does bring what President Trump has pledged, a lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said.

According to European officials, approximately six countries have so far indicated willingness to contribute troops, including the UK, France, and the Baltic States.

While London has claimed progress through multiple rounds of talks, other European ministers raised significant questions about fundamental aspects of any potential mission.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans voiced concerns about clarity:

“What is the potential mission, what is going to be the goal? What is the mandate? What would we do in the different scenarios, for example, if there would be any escalation regarding Russia?” he asked, adding: “It’s very important to have the United States on board, but then it also needs to be clear what type of mission it is and what we ask from the United States.”

Swedish Minister Pal Jonson expressed similar reservations, noting that “It’s helpful if there’s a clarity of what that mission would entail, and what do we do — if we are peacekeeping, deterrence or reassurance.“