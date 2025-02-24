“Europe’s destiny at stake” leaders of EU and various countries gather in Kyiv on war anniversary

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived to Kyiv on 24 February 2025, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The high-level summit brings together leaders from 13 countries in person, with an additional 24 joining virtually, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The summit’s agenda focuses on three key areas: technological cooperation, immediate strategic planning for the coming weeks, peace and the development of security guarantees for Ukraine.

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.



We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.



In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.



It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2025

“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” von der Leyen wrote on X, framing Ukraine’s position as integral to European security.

Costa reinforced this message with a succinct statement: “In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine.”

In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/jszwFdyz05 — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 24, 2025

Prior to the summit, the European Commission displayed its support by projecting the Ukrainian flag on its building, with von der Leyen describing Ukraine as “our brave neighbors, partners, and future EU members.”

The blue and yellow of Ukraine.



The colours of resistance against imperialism.



On the eve of this grim anniversary, they adorn our building as a symbol of our unflinching support for the Ukrainian people.



Our brave neighbours, partners, and future EU members. pic.twitter.com/U7iElCwao1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 23, 2025

Ukrainian officials, including Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, received the delegations at Kyiv’s railway station.

The in-person attendees also include President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, according to Suspilne.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka

Among other Kyiv’s guests on 24 February are President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the leader of Iceland, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Suspilne reports.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka

Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrun Frostadóttir in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka

President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Kyiv on 24 February 2025. Photo: Suspilne/Nikita Halka

