“Europe’s destiny at stake” leaders of EU and various countries gather in Kyiv on war anniversary

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived to Kyiv on 24 February 2025, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The high-level summit brings together leaders from 13 countries in person, with an additional 24 joining virtually, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The summit’s agenda focuses on three key areas: technological cooperation, immediate strategic planning for the coming weeks, peace and the development of security guarantees for Ukraine.
“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” von der Leyen wrote on X, framing Ukraine’s position as integral to European security.
Costa reinforced this message with a succinct statement: “In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine.”
Prior to the summit, the European Commission displayed its support by projecting the Ukrainian flag on its building, with von der Leyen describing Ukraine as “our brave neighbors, partners, and future EU members.”
Ukrainian officials, including Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, received the delegations at Kyiv’s railway station.
The in-person attendees also include President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, according to Suspilne.
Among other Kyiv’s guests on 24 February are President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the leader of Iceland, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Suspilne reports.
Related:
- Zelenskyy: I’m ready to step down as president for peace or in return for NATO membership
- Zelenskyy to Trump: Putin pretends to want peace because he’s “afraid of you”
- Europe may need to allocate up to $ 350 billion for Ukraine if US aid ends, expert says
- Zelenskyy: I’m ready to negotiate with Putin as long as US and Europe will not abandon Ukraine
- NATO chief Rutte: New treaty between Ukraine and Russia must prevent future Russian aggression