Sweden to transfer $ 113 million worth of air defence systems to Ukraine

Sweden plans to donate air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (approximately $113 million) to Ukraine, SVT reports.

The announcement coincided with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some 13 leaders are expected to attend the summit in Kyiv in person, while 24 will participate online, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“On this anniversary, we can now announce the procurement of air defence systems worth a total of 1.2 billion kronor ($113 million) for donation to Ukraine,” the Swedish leaders said.

The donation will include Robot 70 systems and Tridon Mk2, which reportedly can counter Russian mass attacks with simple drones and missiles.

Sweden will also join other countries in providing portable air defence missiles for individual soldiers, according to the announcement.

Multiple countries, which joined the summit in Kyiv on 24 Feb. 2025, also announced new aid packages. The UK pledged $5.6 billion in military assistance this year. Denmark committed 2 billion Danish krone (around $280 million). Spain promised $1 billion in military aid for 2025. Canada will transfer 5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.5 bn) from frozen Russian assets. Norway pledged 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 bn) for 2025.

The EU Council also approved its 16th sanctions package against Russia.

