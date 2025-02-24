Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Sweden to transfer $ 113 million worth of air defence systems to Ukraine

The Swedish government will procure Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems for transfer to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
24/02/2025
1 minute read
swedish officials
Party leaders Johan Persson, Ulf Kristersson and Abbey Bush write that Ukrainians urgently need air defence. Credit: Pontus Lundahl/TT
Sweden to transfer $ 113 million worth of air defence systems to Ukraine

Sweden plans to donate air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (approximately $113 million) to Ukraine, SVT reports.

The announcement coincided with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some 13 leaders are expected to attend the summit in Kyiv in person, while 24 will participate online, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“On this anniversary, we can now announce the procurement of air defence systems worth a total of 1.2 billion kronor ($113 million) for donation to Ukraine,” the Swedish leaders said.

The donation will include Robot 70 systems and Tridon Mk2, which reportedly can counter Russian mass attacks with simple drones and missiles.

Sweden will also join other countries in providing portable air defence missiles for individual soldiers, according to the announcement.

Multiple countries, which joined the summit in Kyiv on 24 Feb. 2025, also announced new aid packages. The UK pledged $5.6 billion in military assistance this year. Denmark committed 2 billion Danish krone (around $280 million). Spain promised $1 billion in military aid for 2025. Canada will transfer 5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.5 bn) from frozen Russian assets. Norway pledged 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 bn) for 2025.

The EU Council also approved its 16th sanctions package against Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!