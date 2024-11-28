Three attackers target Swedish diplomatic embassy in Russia

Unidentified attackers targeted the Swedish Embassy in Moscow on the evening of 28 November, throwing bottles and spraying gas inside the embassy’s security area before being arrested by police, reported Dagens industri newspaper.

The Belarusian news service Nexta initially published video footage documenting the incident, which shows three men launching an assault on the diplomatic premises.

According to the Swedish Foreign Ministry’s press service, they are in contact with the Moscow embassy, which is simultaneously engaging with Russian authorities.

This is not the first time such incident has happend. In February, the same embassy was previously targeted when masked individuals threw bags of feces at the building – notably occurring the day after Hungary voted to approve Sweden’s NATO membership.

The attack follows recent Swedish military and humanitarian support for Ukraine. In September, the Swedish government proposed a military aid package exceeding €400 million ($422 mn), which included potential training for Ukrainian fighter pilots on Gripen aircraft.

Earlier in November, Sweden announced an additional 100 million Swedish kronor (approximately $9.33 million) civilian protection assistance package.

