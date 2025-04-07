“We can’t replace Starlink in Ukraine,” Eutelsat CEO says

Ukraine doesn’t currently have a viable alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system, the CEO of the French-British satellite operator Eutelsat, Eva Berneke, told Politico. “If we were to take over the entire connectivity capacity for Ukraine and all the citizens, we wouldn’t be able to do that. Let’s just be very honest,” Berneke said.

Eutelsat was a potential alternative to Starlink as talks about Musk’s possible satellite cut-off for Ukraine emerged in late February, reportedly to force Ukraine to sign a mineral deal, and tensions increased further after the heated discussion between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. However, during a social media clash between Elon Musk and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski over the billionaire’s satellite network in Ukraine, Musk denied the statements about the cut off.

“No matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals,” Musk posted on X, claiming that without it, Ukraine’s “entire front line would collapse.”

Despite Musk’s claims, the European Union seeked backup options for Ukraine’s satellite communications. Eutelsat positioned itself as an alternative to reduce Kyiv’s vulnerability.

Working with Starlink “is a dependence that can be decided in the White House or [Trump’s private residence] Mar-a-Lago,” Eutelsat CEO told Politico. “It’s good to have multiple options.”

Eutelsat discussed funding with the EU to deploy more ground terminals and potentially launch additional satellites. The Financial Times reported that EU governments were in talks with other three satellite providers to replace SpaceX’s Starlink.

“Discussions are indeed ongoing at [the] EU level, with our member states and with the industry,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed.

However, industry experts caution that European satellite networks cannot match Starlink’s capabilities.

Of the European alternatives, Franco-British operator Eutelsat/OneWeb stood out as the most promising.

CEO Eva Berneke said later that “reaching Starlink’s level of deployment would take a couple of months, not years.”

In mid-December, the EU also unveiled plans for the IRIS² satellite network, set to launch by 2027 with initial government services in 2030.

However, Eutelsat is among the contributors to IRIS² funding.

The EU continues development of IRIS², a sovereign satellite constellation to compete with Starlink. However, this system faced delays and cost overruns. It will not become operational until the early 2030s, Politico reported.

Why Starlink is vital for Ukraine’s defense against Russia

Starlink terminals arrived in Ukraine just two days into Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Musk swiftly sent thousands to restore connectivity after Russia’s offensive and cyberattacks crippled Ukraine’s communications in the early days of the war.

In 2022, Musk refused to activate Starlink over Russian-occupied Crimea, preventing a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ships. He explained this would make SpaceX “explicitly complicit in a major act of war.”

Starlink has become essential infrastructure for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia. Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellites keeps Ukraine’s military, aid organizations, and 150,000 civilians connected, even in areas devastated by missile strikes and Russia’s power grid attacks.

Starlink operates approximately 7,000 satellites compared to Eutelsat’s 600. Musk’s network delivers significantly higher capacity over Ukraine. The country had about 50,000 terminal kits in Ukraine last year.

Related: