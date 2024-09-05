Swedish government approves major energy support for Ukraine

The Swedish government has allocated nearly €44 million to support heating and electricity supply in Ukraine amid continuous Russian attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure.

According to World Bank experts, this aid will help generate electricity for 185,000 people and is considered Sweden’s most substantial contribution to the Ukrainian energy sector.

“Russia’s full-scale invasion and the ongoing war have destroyed a significant portion of Ukraine’s infrastructure. Attacks on Ukraine have intensified, mainly targeting energy facilities. Ukrainian families, businesses, hospitals, and schools are suffering. Sweden’s new vast support is aimed at meeting the needs of the country’s most vulnerable population,” an official statement reads.

The Swedish government also said it will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“The government has repeatedly and in various ways supported Ukraine’s energy supply since Russia’s invasion. Now, we are moving forward by providing additional financial support aimed at Ukraine’s energy supply, which has been severely affected. These 500 million Swedish kronor will be one of Sweden’s most significant contributions to Ukraine’s energy supply and will help generate electricity for hospitals and thousands of Ukrainian homes,” said Sweden’s Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry Ebba Busch.

The initiative includes two gas turbines for electricity generation at the initial stage. The production complex will be specially protected to minimize the destructive impact of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense approved the Swedish-made Pansarbandvagn 302 (PbV 302) armored personnel carrier for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hägglund & Söner developed tracked vehicles in the early 1960s. They served in the Swedish army until 2014 and saw combat deployments in Bosnia and Kosovo.

