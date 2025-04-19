Bloomberg: US ready to recognize Crimea as Russian in Trump-pushed peace deal

The United States is prepared to recognize Russia’s control over Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg reported on 19 April, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

This comes US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks allegedly to end the war, with US often mirroring Russian propaganda talking points, trying to press Ukraine into ceding its territories. The wider US proposal, discussed in recent meetings in Paris, would effectively freeze the current frontline, leaving large areas of occupied Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation. It would also exclude Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and offer Moscow sanctions relief in the event of a lasting ceasefire, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg says the plan has not been finalized, and US officials have not publicly confirmed it. A US official familiar with the talks declined to comment on whether Crimea recognition was being discussed.

Russia claimed to have annexed Crimea in 2014 following a military invasion and occupation, holding a sham referendum that the international community does not recognize. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that Ukraine would not cede any territory, including Crimea, to Russia.

At the same time, US leadership appears to be waking up to the fact that its ceasefire proposals were never grounded in reality. Trump and US State Secretary Marco Rubio indicated that the US could abandon what it considers its peace-brokering efforts if there is no swift progress.

“If for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, you’re foolish,” Trump said on 19 April. “You’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass.”

During the Paris negotiations, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Rubio joined officials from France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine. The talks addressed a European reassurance force to be stationed in western Ukraine for air patrols and military training. European countries restated that they would not recognize any Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. A ceasefire remains a precondition for further diplomatic steps, while France and the UK hope the plan will encourage US strategic backing.