Ukraine to give Russia options to leave Crimea or face military action on peninsula – Ukrainian official

Ukraine’s plans to reclaim territories currently occupied by Russia, including Crimea, remain unchanged, Politico reports referring to the remarks by Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian President’s envoy on Crimea.

“To minimize Ukrainian military losses, minimize threats to civilians who live in occupied territories, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure, Ukraine plans to give Russia a choice on how to leave Crimea. If they don’t agree to leave voluntarily, Ukraine will continue to liberate its land by military means,” Tasheva told Politico.

Adviser to President’s Office head Mykhailo Podoliak also reiterated Ukraine’s unchanged course regarding negotiations with Russia. He said Ukraine might look into starting negotiations only if Russia withdraws all its troops from the Ukrainian territories within internationally recognized borders as of 1991.

Previously, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Sybiha told Financial Times that after succeeding on the battlefield, Ukraine might resort to diplomacy to return Crimea, which was interpreted by some media as Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations with Russia.

Tags: Crimea, negotiations