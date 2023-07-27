Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

The police in Crimea detained a journalist carrying out an editorial assignment – “Graty”

In Russian-occupied Crimea, the police detained journalist of “Graty” media, Lutfiye Zudiyeva, while she was carrying out an editorial assignment, attending an open court session on the case of Crimean Tatar.
byMaria Tril
27/07/2023
2 minute read
Lutfiya Zudieva. Photo: Anton Naumlyuk, “Graty”
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 27 July, a journalist at “Graty” Lutfiye Zudiyeva, was appointed to cover a court hearing in the Crimean Court on the case of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal and the Akhtemov brothers, a correspondent at “Graty,” Tetiana Kozak, wrote on Facebook.

As per “Graty,” Zudiyeva was not allowed entry into the court and was later detained. Additionally, 12 other Crimean Tatars, relatives and friends of Dzhelal and Akhtemov, were also detained when they attempted to attend the open session.

When Zudiyeva showed the police the press card and explained about carrying out an editorial assignment, she was ignored.

Zudiyeva was taken to the Zaliznychny District Police Department of Simferopol, where the police threatened her and tried to force her to give fingerprints and saliva samples. She refused.

As a result, the police issued an administrative report against the journalist, accusing her of “participation in a mass simultaneous stay of citizens in a public place near the Supreme Court of Crimea for the purpose of further media coverage.” This incident confirms that the police were aware of Zudiyeva’s status as a journalist, Tetiana Kozak said.

According to “Graty,” Lutfiye Zudiyeva has been working with the media since its establishment in 2019.

“She writes professionally, adhering to journalistic standards, consistently about the persecution of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea. Zudiyeva has been writing about the case of Nariman Dzhelal and the Akhtemov brothers since the beginning of the criminal prosecution. Today she planned to write about the end of this story,” Tetiana Kozak added.

What is the case according to Suspilne Crimea:

  • On 3 and 4 September 2022, five Crimean Tatars – businessman Eldar Odamanov, brothers Aziz and Asan Akhtemov, Shevket Useynov, and Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelialov were detained in Simferopol and Yevpatoriya on suspicion of blowing up a gas pipeline in the village of Perevalne, Crimea.
  • On 22 September, the charges against Nariman Dzhelialov were toughened, reclassifying him as a saboteur as part of an organized group, which is punishable by imprisonment from 12 to 20 years. In addition, he is accused of illegal acquisition, transfer, and storage of explosives as part of an organized group.
  • On 7 October, Dzhelialov was forcibly sent to the “Crimean Republican Psychiatric Hospital.”
  • On 8 November, Nariman Dzhelialov was charged with “smuggling an explosive device.” The occupation FSB has already toughened the charges against Dzhelialov, first reclassifying the incriminated act from aiding and abetting to full participation in the commission of sabotage.
  • Detainees claimed that they testified under torture, the case was falsified, and the accusations were politically motivated.
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts