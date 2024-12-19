Eng
Bellingcat: Russia likely supplies stolen Ukrainian grain to Yemeni Houthis

The scheme not only undermines Ukraine’s economy but also weaponizes food aid to strengthen diplomatic ties with actors who control territory where millions face severe food insecurity.
byBenjamin Looijen
19/12/2024
A grain cargo ship at a Russian port, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russia is most likely supplying grain stolen from Ukraine to the Houthis, who control most of Yemen.

By funneling stolen Ukrainian grain to the Houthis in Yemen through sanctions-evading shipping routes, Russia appears to be simultaneously profiting from war crimes while deepening its influence with Iran-backed forces in a strategically vital region.

As reported by Bellingcat on the basis of collective research conducted in cooperation with Lloyd’s List investigators. The research was conducted on the basis of studying the data on the movement of the ship, which transported the grain.

The cargo ship Zafar made flights from Crimea to Yemen at least twice in the past few months. Investigators note that in October the grain was loaded on the Zafar in the port of occupied Sevastopol. In November, the ship arrived at the port of As-Salif in West Yemen, having previously stopped at the port of Djibouti for inspection by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM). 

Despite this verification, investigators say Zafar was able to pass inspection even though the port of departure was occupied Sevastopol.

Zafar had previously made a similar voyage from Sevastopol and also avoided detection. The vessel concealed its presence by turning off its Automated Identification System (AIS).

The port of Sevastopol is under US and UK sanctions, and the terminal where the ship was docked is under EU sanctions. At the same time, there are no UN sanctions against the port of Sevastopol or Russia, which allows ships to avoid legal consequences.

There is no data on the exact origin of the grain transported by Zafar. However, Ukrainian farmers in the occupied territories have repeatedly accused the Russian military of stealing products for further export, the investigation said. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the case outrageous.

“Ukraine continues to make every effort to expose Russia’s systematic and large-scale theft of Ukrainian grain, its illegal transportation through the temporarily occupied territories and illegal activities in our closed seaports,” the ministry said.

Yemen, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been plagued by civil war for years. The conflict between the recognized government and the Iranian-backed Houthis has led to a humanitarian disaster, mass deaths and millions of displaced people.

The Wall Street Journal reported that since 2022, Russia and its partners have sold almost one billion dollars worth of grain stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

