Erdogan: Crimea must return to Ukraine

Amid ties with Russia, Türkiye’s leader surprised many by strongly advocating for Crimea’s return to Ukraine at an international summit.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
11/09/2024
1 minute read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Erdogan via X/Twitter
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine, citing international law. This statement was made during his address to the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv, an event focused on the de-occupation of Crimea.

Erdogan’s remarks gain significance as Türkiye recently applied to join BRICS, an organization including Russia and China that counters Western alliances. The Crimea issue remains crucial for Russia, as its 2014 illegal annexation marked the beginning of its open aggression against Ukraine.

“Our commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence remains unwavering. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law,” Erdogan stated, as reported by Turkish state-owned agency Anadolu.

Erdogan also expressed satisfaction with Ukraine’s legal measures to protect the rights of Crimean Tatars, the peninsula’s indigenous people. He emphasized that the summit coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatars’ deportation under Stalin’s regime.

“Crimean Tatars have the right to live freely and peacefully in their homeland,” Erdogan added, calling for an end to the ongoing war based on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

This year’s Crimean Platform summit, the fourth of its kind, is being conducted in a hybrid format, allowing for both online and in-person participation. The event continues to serve as a key international platform for discussions on Crimea’s future.

