Sudden increase in Russian navy activity in Black Sea may indicate impending military operation – NavalNews

Twitter/H I Sutton @covertshores

On 22 December, defense analysts saw a sudden change in Russian navy activity in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol, which may indicate impending operations: the area “was busy with Russian submarines and warships,” NavalNews reports referring to open sources, including analysis of Sentinel 2 satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.

“When the Sentinel 2 satellite passed over at 10:47 am local time there were a number of ships outside the harbor. These included a Kilo Class submarine which appeared to be returning to base,” the article reads.

The article’s author, defense analyst H. I. Sutton, notes that there are a few possible scenarios as to why Russia has increased naval activity near Crimea:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Black Sea, Crimea, Russian Navy