Sudden increase in Russian navy activity in Black Sea may indicate impending military operation – NavalNews

Sudden increase in Russian navy activity in Black Sea may indicate impending military operation – NavalNews

Twitter/H I Sutton @covertshores 

Latest news Ukraine

On 22 December, defense analysts saw a sudden change in Russian navy activity in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol, which may indicate impending operations: the area “was busy with Russian submarines and warships,” NavalNews reports referring to open sources, including analysis of Sentinel 2 satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.

“When the Sentinel 2 satellite passed over at 10:47 am local time there were a number of ships outside the harbor. These included a Kilo Class submarine which appeared to be returning to base,” the article reads.

The article’s author, defense analyst H. I. Sutton, notes that there are a few possible scenarios as to why Russia has increased naval activity near Crimea:

  • “Possibly it is a sign of Russia’s military reaction to President Zelensky’s visit to Washington. It is possible that we will see more Kalibr missile strikes.”
  • “Moldova recently warned that it saw an increased threat of an amphibious landing to attempt to create a land bridge to Transnistria.”
  • “Russia may be anticipating a Ukrainian advance south from Kherson towards Crimea.”

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags