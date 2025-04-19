Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1150: Ukraine peace talks “coming to a head” as Trump threatens to walk away

Exclusives

“Drone ambulance service”: Finnish volunteer helps produce battlefield evacuation drones in Kharkiv. Kirill Rinne has partnered with drone developers in Kharkiv to create a robotic casualty evacuation system combining ground drones, aerial scouts, and automated turrets.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s F-16s and Mirages are blasting Russian commanders with French smart bombs. In just two weeks, Ukraine’s Western jets struck 19 high-value Russian positions, many housing field commanders.

Frontline report: Trump “accidentally” hits Putin’s oil budget with a $ 20 billion bomb. Russia’s oil revenues plunged after Trump’s trade moves triggered a global price drop, cutting deep into the Kremlin’s primary source of income.

Sweet surprise: Combat drones drop Easter treats to Ukrainian defenders. The Khartiia Brigade used “Vampire” drones to deliver holiday treats to Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontlines near Kharkiv

Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro overnight, injuring 86, killing 2. Russian forces used ballistic missiles with cluster munitions in a devastating attack on Kharkiv that damaged over 50 buildings and injured 86 civilians, including six children.

Forbes: Ukraine’s robot dogs failed the war test – they couldn’t hide from Russians. Humanoid robots are up next. They got stuck in the mud and couldn’t hide from drones. Ukraine’s robot dogs failed fast — and the next wave of machines is already lining up.

China denies weapons supplies to Russia, while Ukraine claims to have evidence. The allegations from Ukraine’s intelligence include documentation showing China’s role in supplying gunpowder and artillery to Russian forces, while China claimed it “strictly controls dual-use goods.”

Trump says Ukraine talks near turning point — “Nobody is playing me”. He warns the US may step back from negotiations if either side resists compromise.

JD Vance just teased “interesting things” on Ukraine peace talks. After back-to-back meetings with Italy’s prime minister, the Vice President hinted at new momentum in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“Not our war.” US may exit Ukraine peace talks if no breakthrough soon, Rubio warns. Washington’s irritation with the lack of progress is clear, but the consequences of a potential US exit are harder to read.

Latvian Foreign Ministry: “Russia’s ‘traditional values’ demonstrated on Good Friday are war crimes”. Latvia’s Foreign Minister has condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets during Good Friday as demonstrating Russia’s true “traditional values” of war crimes and aggression.

Duda believes Poland should have access to France’s nuclear shield. Polish President Andrzej Duda believes his country should pursue protection under both French and American nuclear umbrellas amid growing concerns about Russian aggression.

Japan to provide Ukraine with $ 3 bn from Russian assets. Japan has become the latest G7 country to extend financial support to Ukraine using the ERA mechanism that utilizes profits from immobilized Russian assets.

Russia’s UN envoy called a ceasefire “unrealistic” at this stage. Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya rejected ceasefire possibilities in Ukraine while accusing the West of failing to enforce existing agreements.

In Paris, Ukraine, the US, and partners agreed that full ceasefire is the first step toward peace. Ukrainian, American, French, British, and German representatives established that a complete cessation of hostilities must precede any sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine

ISW: Kremlin is escalating threats toward Europe to deter support for Ukraine. Russian officials are escalating threats toward European nations that support Ukraine, with specific warnings directed at Germany over potential Taurus missile use.

Russia and Ukraine set for massive prisoner swap on Saturday as peace talks stall. Russia and Ukraine might exchange nearly 500 prisoners in a deal brokered by the UAE, media reports.

Trump: Mineral deal with Ukraine to be signed on 24 April. President Donald Trump has announced that a long-awaited minerals agreement with Ukraine will be signed next Thursday, potentially ending months of negotiations.

Ukraine and US sign memorandum of intent on critical minerals cooperation. Negotiators reached common ground on a memorandum that focuses on extraction of Ukraine’s critical natural resources with the majority of control over funds allocated to the US.

