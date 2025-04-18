In Paris, Ukraine, the US, and partners agreed that full ceasefire is the first step toward peace

Delegations from Ukraine, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have reached an agreement that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first stage on the path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, according to Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Yermak and including Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, held meetings in Paris with US officials and representatives of the “coalition of the willing” states on 17 April.

“We emphasized our commitment to peace efforts together with the US, European and other partners, and the desire to end the war as soon as possible. We reiterated that a full ceasefire is necessary, which Ukraine agreed to on March 11 in Jeddah,” Yermak said.

The agreement reached on 11 March 2025, in Jeddah between Ukraine and the United States centers on Ukraine’s acceptance of a US proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day full ceasefire with Russia, which can be extended by mutual agreement. This ceasefire covers the entire frontline of the conflict, including air, sea, and land domains. Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire on the condition that Russia also halts hostilities reciprocally.

Moscow refused the 30-day ceasefire proposal, demanding conditions such as a halt to foreign military aid to Ukraine and other political concessions that Ukraine rejected. Russia called the ceasefire “unrealistic” and continued military strikes, including attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The discussions in Paris on 17 April included bilateral talks between the Ukrainian delegation and US representatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Representatives Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Yermak described the conversations as “constructive and positive” regarding paths to achieve a complete ceasefire and subsequent processes to establish comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace. The Ukrainian and US delegations agreed to maintain regular dialogue on these issues.

Later, delegations from both countries participated in a multilateral meeting with representatives from the “coalition of the willing,” including Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to the French President, Jonathan Powell, national security advisor to the British Prime Minister, and Jens Plötner, foreign policy and security advisor to the German Chancellor.

“We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire should be the first stage on the path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, and exchanged views on the practical implementation of this stage,” Yermak said.

The parties separately emphasized the importance of the humanitarian dimension, including the return of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced to Russia and the release of prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

“Such confidence-building steps are important elements for starting the peace process,” Yermak said, adding that participants also discussed next steps and agreed on further regular contacts as part of advancing peace efforts.

According to reports, US President Trump said this week that he expects a Russian response regarding a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

In a phone conversation, Secretary of State Rubio told Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that President Trump and the United States want an end to the war and have presented all parties with “the outlines of a strong and lasting peace.”

Read also: