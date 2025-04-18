Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Introducing the David vs. Goliath defense blog: where Ukrainian ingenuity meets global support

When David fights Goliath, the sling matters. Fund our defense innovation coverage.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
18/04/2025
3 minute read
Introducing the David vs. Goliath defense blog: where Ukrainian ingenuity meets global support

Ukrainian drone that razed Russia’s strategic airbase? Major networks skipped it – but we didn’t.

The long-term impact of Ukraine’s every strike deep into Russia’s rear? CNN doesn’t cover them – but we do.

The battlefield innovations your army will be chasing tomorrow? We covered them yesterday.

When Ukraine’s homegrown drones decimate the Russian navy, they’re testing the defence you will need tomorrow — as we shield you from Russia’s propaganda that pours $4 million a day to make you believe this war is not yours.

But this isn’t just Ukraine’s fight – it’s where the weapons meant to threaten your children’s future are being defeated today.

Our readers know that – this is why they have already helped us raise over €1 million to supply the Ukrainian army with arms. Our next mission: to decode their impact.

At Euromaidan Press, we’ve spent 11 years bringing you verified information from Ukraine. Now, we’re launching the David vs. Goliath Blog – a platform dedicated to showcasing Ukrainian defense innovations that are redefining what’s possible when determination meets creativity.

For this, we need the support of 200 new patrons.

Patreon Logo Become a Patron!

Why this matters:

  • Ukrainian engineers are creating battlefield-changing technologies that cost 1/7 to 1/100 of traditional defense systems.
  • These innovations have proven effective against a numerically superior adversary.
  • International partners and investors need reliable information about these developments.
  • The lessons being learned today will influence global security approaches tomorrow.

To launch this initiative, we need 200 new patrons by 18 May 2025.

Your monthly support will help us:

  • Highlight battlefield-proven innovations with security-conscious reporting.
  • Connect Ukrainian developers with international resources and potential partners.
  • Document the transformation stories of companies pivoting to defense applications.
  • Provide context that mainstream outlets often miss.

Join our community of readers who understand that supporting Ukraine’s defense innovations isn’t just about one conflict – it’s about showcasing how ingenuity can overcome seemingly impossible odds.

Patreon Logo Become one of 200 defense patrons!
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!