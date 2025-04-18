Support us on Patreon
Russia’s UN envoy called a ceasefire “unrealistic” at this stage

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya rejected ceasefire possibilities in Ukraine while accusing the West of failing to enforce existing agreements.
byMaria Tril
18/04/2025
3 minute read
Nebenzya
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya. Open source.
Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, claimed that a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine appears “unrealistic” at the current stage, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on 18 April.

During a UN meeting, Nebenzya accused Western nations of failing “to pressure Kyiv” to adhere to the energy truce, claiming Ukraine constantly violated the agreement.

This statement comes as US President Donald Trump announced expectations of a Russian response to ceasefire proposals this week.

“We will get a response from them this week. Actually, it’s very soon. And we’ll see,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that the Trump administration anticipated Russia’s willingness to end the war would become known “in weeks, not months.” Rubio assured that “Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations.”

Ukraine expressed readiness to accept a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire during talks in Saudi Arabia on 11 March. The Office of the President reported that the United States would communicate this initiative to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Kyiv’s readiness for a ceasefire but emphasized it would only take effect with Russian agreement. Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded that Moscow agreed with proposals to stop combat operations, though certain issues still required discussion.

Both countries later agreed to mutually cease strikes on energy infrastructure. However, Russia continued to shell both energy facilities and civilians.

