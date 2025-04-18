Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1149: North Korean artillery prevents Russian defeat in Ukraine

Exclusive

Putin failed to capture Ukraine. Then Russian fakes seized the White House.. After losing the battle for Ukraine, Putin set to win the narrative war — hijacking US politicians and eroding Western support with fakes that cost less than a missile and strike faster than one.

Military

Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s intelligence shows Russia planning new strikes “during Easter and after it”. Zelenskyy warns “new Russian strikes are possible” during Easter based on intelligence reports, as Ukraine continues to recover after deadly Palm Sunday attack that killed 36 civilians, including two children.

Ukrainian forces liberate 16 km² near Pokrovsk, top general says. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi spent three days with brigades fighting Russian forces, addressing supply needs while reporting territorial gains.

Russia develops tunnel-like protective structures as Ukrainian drone operators hunt for vulnerabilities. Ukrainian border officials report that Russian forces are constructing camouflaged pathways with overhead coverings along key transport routes.

Russia is experimenting with weapons of mass destruction, says military expert. Ukrainian defense experts confirm Russian forces are mounting CS gas canisters on attack drones, marking a dangerous escalation that violates international chemical weapons prohibitions and signals Moscow’s willingness to test increasingly prohibited warfare methods.

Ukraine strikes Russian missile base in Shuya for second consecutive day (video). Ukrainian drones hit the permanent base of Russia’s 112th missile brigade, targeting the unit linked to the recent Sumy strike that killed 36 and wounded 129, including ten children.

Russia violates Trump’s “energy ceasefire” more than 30 times. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says three recent Russian attacks damaged power infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Kherson. Russia has also breached a separate maritime truce in the Black Sea.

North Korean artillery supplies prevent Russian defeat in Ukraine, military experts warn. Pyongyang now provides up to 50% of Moscow’s ammunition requirements and has deployed thousands of troops to Ukraine, fundamentally altering the war’s trajectory and providing North Korea with valuable combat experience against modern weapons systems.

Intelligence and Technology

UK tests potential option for Ukraine’s air defense – microwave weapon that disables drone swarms. UK successfully tests truck-mounted RapidDestroyer microwave weapon system against drone swarms, neutralizing over 100 drones.

Artillery ammunition “changes game” in Russia’s war, not long-range missiles, says German defense industry leader. As Germany debates providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, the head of Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturer announces a €600 million expansion to nearly double artillery shell production.

Expert: Without US supplies, Ukraine’s Patriot systems will become “piles of metal,” unable to stop Russian ballistic missiles. Military analyst Yevhen Dykyi warns that while Ukraine now produces more artillery systems than all NATO countries combined, it remains completely dependent on American-supplied missiles for the only system capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles targeting civilian areas.

Canadian-Ukrainian partnership delivers first Sikorsky medevac helicopter to Ukrainian intelligence forces. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence receives $1 million Sikorsky S-76A medevac helicopter from Canadian-Ukrainian partnership, enabling all-weather battlefield evacuations with full in-flight medical capabilities for critically wounded personnel.

Ukraine clears UNEX UGV amphibious drone for army use. This ground drone can float, clear mines, perform medevac, and withstand electronic warfare. It joins nearly 80 domestically made unmanned ground vehicles introduced since 2022.

Ukraine develops new “Bars” drone-missile that reaches 800 km deep into Russia. It can be domestically mass-produced, joining the previously revealed Palianytsia and Peklo drone-missile long-range systems.

Ukrainian drone manufacturers received over $ 2 bn from Ministry of Defence in 2024-2025. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has paid $2.5 bn to 76 domestic drone manufacturers as part of its technological rearming strategy during 2024-2025.

International

“They need ceasefire in lying”: Zelenskyy rebukes US envoy over Ukrainian territory claims. The Ukrainian president sharply criticized American diplomat Steve Witkoff for adopting “Russian propaganda narratives” after Witkoff suggested Ukraine must cede five territories without security guarantees.

Serbia deepens alliance with Russia as president and military to join Moscow’s propaganda Victory Day celebrations. Serbian President Vučić commits troops to march in Putin’s May 9 Moscow parade despite EU warnings of consequences for Serbia’s membership application.

The Economist: Trump’s aides “fed up” with Europe’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine. Trump’s attempt to secure a ceasefire within 100 days is faltering, with Russia ignoring US proposals, stepping up attacks, and Trump shifting blame to Ukraine.

ISW: White House refuses economic deals with Russia without ceasefire. Russia rejects Trump’s March ceasefire plan, continues recruitment, and holds to non-negotiable demands including regime change in Ukraine.

US to hold talks on Ukraine with Kyiv’s European allies. Trump’s Witkoff and Rubio are meeting European officials in Paris reportedly to discuss Russia-Ukraine war resolution strategies on 17 April.

German Defense Minister doubts Merz’s pledges on Taurus missile supply to Ukraine. Boris Pistorius said that while there are “strong arguments in favor” of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, there were also “many strong arguments against it.”

Finland to continue to keep border with Russia closed. Finland has decided to extend the closure of all land crossings with Russia that began in late 2023 due to security concerns about weaponized migration.

