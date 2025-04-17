Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US to hold talks on Ukraine with Kyiv’s European allies

Trump’s Witkoff and Rubio are meeting European officials in Paris reportedly to discuss Russia-Ukraine war resolution strategies on 17 April.
byYuri Zoria
17/04/2025
3 minute read
witkoff-rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine in the White House in Washington, US, 11 February 2025. Credit: United24
US to hold talks on Ukraine with Kyiv’s European allies

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with European counterparts in Paris on 17 April to discuss efforts to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, BBC reports.

In May 2023, before returning to the White House, Donald Trump claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war “in 24 hours.” But since Trump began occupying the White House in January, US peace efforts have brought no results, despite his administration offering numerous concessions to Russia while placing demands only on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers have already arrived in the French capital to participate in the discussions, which represents the highest level of transatlantic engagement about the war since February, according to BBC.

European diplomats told BBC they plan to urge the United States to apply greater pressure on Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

“We want the US to use a bit more stick,” one official said.

The Paris agenda includes meetings between Witkoff and Rubio with French President Emmanuel Macron and his team. Later, Rubio will hold separate talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his French and German counterparts. European national security advisers will also participate in the discussions.

According to the US State Department, the focus will be on strategies to end the fighting in Ukraine. Witkoff is expected to brief attendees on his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak commented on the talks, saying “we are working on important issues for the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.”

These meetings come shortly after a Russian missile strike killed at least 35 people and injured 117 in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Earlier this month, a strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih left at least 18 dead. Before these attacks, civilians have also been killed in several other Ukrainian cities as a result of continued Russian air attacks.

Trump’s administration has sought to significantly improve relations with Moscow while attempting to broker a ceasefire between the warring nations. However, the US has also held talks with Russia that excluded Ukraine from the process—despite President Zelenskyy’s earlier warning that Kyiv would reject any peace deal negotiated without its involvement.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts