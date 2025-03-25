Kremlin declines to reveal ceasefire talks details despite prior announcement

The Kremlin on 25 March said it would not disclose the content of ceasefire deal talks with US officials as Ukrainian diplomats prepared to meet their American counterparts for further discussions.

US and Russian officials were expected to release a joint statement on 25 March after a day of talks between officials in Saudi Arabia on 24 March, amid US President Donald Trump-initiated ongoing discussions to broker a full 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after three years of all-out war.

According to NBC News, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“Those were ‘technical’ talks so the content of these talks won’t be made public for sure. But I again repeat that the results are being assessed by Moscow and Washington and then we can speak of some statements.“

Peskov stated that there were no immediate plans for another call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but noted that diplomatic contacts between Russia and the US would continue.

According to the BBC, the expected joint statement from Moscow and Washington had not been released by 08:00 GMT on 25 March, with the Kremlin later confirming the contents of the talks would not be published as the results were “being analyzed” by both sides.

Yesterday’s US-Russia talks were reportedly focused on a maritime ceasefire deal covering the Black Sea. The BBC reported that Moscow was believed to be asking for some Western sanctions to be lifted in order to revive the grain deal, which Russia withdrew from in mid-2023.

A revival of the deal would benefit Russia: after its exit, Ukraine managed to establish independent routes for grain exports, free from Russia’s ship inspections, and destroyed a significant part of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. With the deal reinstated, Russia would regain control over inspecting bulk carriers, potentially delaying these checks to reduce export volumes as it did previously. Additionally, the deal could offer safe harbor for Russia’s navy against Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine previously already agreed to a 30-day ceasefire deal during its own talks with US officials and accused Russia of being “manipulative” by delaying a possible truce. Kyiv has stressed that its European allies must be involved in any future peace deal, but Moscow and Washington have expressed skepticism over their participation.

For his part, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin earlier this month demanded that any ceasefire deal must not allow Ukraine to re-arm, demanding that weapons shipments be halted to Kyiv during any pause in the fighting, which would make Ukraine more vulnerable for future russian invasions.

BBC reports, referring to AFP, that the US and Ukrainian teams’ further meeting in Saudi Arabia has now ended, with a source from the Kyiv delegation stating,

“The talks are over. All details will be announced later.”

Related: