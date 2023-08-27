British intel: Naval and aerial forces collide over key gas and oil platforms in Black Sea

Amid heightened tensions, clashes occur between maritime and air forces over valuable gas and oil platforms near Crimea, which can also be used as forward bases, helicopter landing sites, and to position missile systems, the British Defense Ministry says in its intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

As tensions remain high in the Black Sea, skirmishes have taken place between maritime and air forces around strategically important gas and oil platforms between Crimea and Odesa. Last week, a Russian combat jet shot at a Ukrainian military small boat operating near a platform in the north-west of the sea.

The platforms are operated by the Chernomorneftegaz company, which was seized by the pro-Russian occupation authorities in Crimea during the 2014 annexation. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has struck several Russian-controlled platforms. Both Russia and Ukraine have also periodically occupied them with troops.

The platforms command valuable hydrocarbon resources. However, like Zmiinyi (Snake) Island to the west, they can also be used as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites, and to position long-range missile systems.

