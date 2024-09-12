Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian strategic bomber fires missile at civilian cargo vessel en route to Egypt near Snake Island

While no casualties were reported, the attack raises concerns about the potential impact on global food security.
byBenjamin Looijen
12/09/2024
2 minute read
The civilian cargo vessel, which was hit by a Russian missile near Snake Island in the Black Sea. Photo: Zelenskyy's Telegram.
The civilian cargo vessel, which was hit by a Russian missile near Snake Island in the Black Sea. Photo: Zelenskyy’s Telegram.
Russian strategic bomber fires missile at civilian cargo vessel en route to Egypt near Snake Island

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber aircraft fired a missile at a civilian cargo vessel near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

This attack is exemplary of Russia’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Ukraine’s maritime trade and global food exports. It highlights the growing risks to international shipping in the Black Sea region, where Ukraine has been working to maintain vital export routes despite the war. It also underscores the potential global consequences of Russia’s military actions, particularly for food security in countries dependent on Ukrainian grain exports.

As reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel, the vessel was en route to Egypt and transporting a cargo of wheat. No casualties have been reported.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia endangers the world’s food supply by targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea: ”Ukraine is one of the key global contributors to food security. The internal stability and livelihoods of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal and uninterrupted operation of our export food corridor.”

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine will continue to do everything to protect incoming shipping in the Black Sea.

”Our food supplies to the countries of Africa and the Middle East are critical. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our ports, our Black Sea, and supply food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine – the protection of life, and it should be a priority for every country,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on the rest of the world to speak out on the matter: ”We look forward to the world’s response. Wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles.”

Russian Tupolev 22M3 Strategic Bomber aircraft. Photo via the Tupolev website.
Russian Tupolev-22M3 (Tu-22M3) strategic bomber aircraft. Illustrative image. Photo via the Tupolev website.

Earlier on 12 September, reports were made by Ukraine’s Air Force that Russia launched two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bomber aircraft over the Black Sea towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

However, at the time of publication, it was not yet clear what the target was of the Russian bomber.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts