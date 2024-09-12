Russian strategic bomber fires missile at civilian cargo vessel en route to Egypt near Snake Island

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber aircraft fired a missile at a civilian cargo vessel near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

This attack is exemplary of Russia’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Ukraine’s maritime trade and global food exports. It highlights the growing risks to international shipping in the Black Sea region, where Ukraine has been working to maintain vital export routes despite the war. It also underscores the potential global consequences of Russia’s military actions, particularly for food security in countries dependent on Ukrainian grain exports.

As reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his official Telegram channel, the vessel was en route to Egypt and transporting a cargo of wheat. No casualties have been reported.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia endangers the world’s food supply by targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea: ”Ukraine is one of the key global contributors to food security. The internal stability and livelihoods of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal and uninterrupted operation of our export food corridor.”

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine will continue to do everything to protect incoming shipping in the Black Sea.

”Our food supplies to the countries of Africa and the Middle East are critical. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our ports, our Black Sea, and supply food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine – the protection of life, and it should be a priority for every country,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on the rest of the world to speak out on the matter: ”We look forward to the world’s response. Wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles.”

Earlier on 12 September, reports were made by Ukraine’s Air Force that Russia launched two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 strategic bomber aircraft over the Black Sea towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

However, at the time of publication, it was not yet clear what the target was of the Russian bomber.

Related: