Russians loot 1.7 million Ukrainian cultural heritage items from occupied territories

Beyond systematic theft, Russian officials are now selling Ukraine’s national treasures on illegal markets, marking a shift from historical practices when looted artifacts were typically displayed in Russian museums.
byOlena Mukhina
13/04/2025
2 minute read
The Nativity of Christ. Early 18th century. Board, levkas, tempera
Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi says Russian occupying forces have looted 1.7 million cultural heritage items from Ukraine’s occupied territories. 

Russia is systematically looting Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. 

For instance, during their retreat in the fall of 2022, Russian forces stole around 15,000 items from the Kherson Regional Museum, the Kherson Art Museum, and the St. Catherine’s Cathedral.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Tochytskyi said Russia has violated international law by seizing both individual archaeological artifacts and entire museum collections.

“In the past, when Russians stole our name and our history, they sent exhibits to the Hermitage or museums in Moscow. Now, they’re actively selling them on the black market,” he states.

Due to international cooperation, some stolen items have been recovered. During diplomatic visits, foreign partners have returned artifacts seized from Russian smugglers attempting to sell them abroad.

Tochytskyi also noted that in February, Ukraine imposed its first-ever sanctions against Russian cultural and museum figures. The country has documented the involvement of 55 individuals and three entities in the looting, destruction, and erasure of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

