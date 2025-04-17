Russia violates Trump’s “energy ceasefire” more than 30 times

Russian forces have systematically violated the “energy ceasefire” pushed for by the US with more than thirty documented incidents, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. A partial energy ceasefire, reportedly in place since 25 March, followed a 30-day pause on energy strikes agreed to by Vladimir Putin during an 18 March call with Trump and included a maritime truce in the Black Sea. The Trump administration announced a deal, but Russia later demanded sanctions relief, and did not officially confirm the ceasefire.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told Suspilne that three violations were recorded on 15-16 April alone. These included a damaged transformer in Mykolaiv Oblast, another near Kherson, and power lines in another region.

“Russia has violated the energy truce more than 30 times in total during this period. We are transmitting detailed facts about all these violations, regularly sending them to the capitals of partner countries and headquarters of international organizations,” Tykhyi said.

Militarnyi notes that on 19 March, Russia claimed it had shot down its own Shahed kamikaze drones that were targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to Russian statements, the intended targets were allegedly energy facilities connected to defense industry enterprises in Mykolaiv Oblast. These claims, however, were never confirmed.

Maritime truce violations

Russia had also violated the alleged naval ceasefire. In the early hours of 6 March, Russia launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, with Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepting six of them.

Following Russia-US 24 March talks in Riyadh, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced that “the United States and Russia agreed to ensure safe navigation, exclude the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.”

However, the very next day, Russia stated it would only comply with the agreed ceasefire if sanctions were partially lifted.