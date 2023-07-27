Russia attacks Odesa’s port infrastructure, killing one

On the night of 27 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with Kalibr missiles, killing one civilian.

Russians launched Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the waters of the Black Sea. The target of the attack was port infrastructure, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported.

“At night, the terrorist state launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast. The aggressor targeted the port infrastructure. As a result of the impact, a civilian security guard was killed.

The equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged, and the security building and two vehicles were destroyed,” Kiper said.

Russia has damaged 26 port infrastructure facilities and five civilian vessels over the past nine days, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, reported.

At night, Russia launched a second attack against residential and administrative buildings in the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa & Mykolayiv. The attack comes after the Russian withdrawal from the "grain deal" to prevent any grain export from Ukraine by sea. At least 22 civilians… pic.twitter.com/rBapRIyHFY — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 20, 2023

“The blockade of the Black Sea by Russian troops must not be allowed. This could lead not only to losses for the Ukrainian economy but also to a serious food crisis in the world, particularly in such humanitarian-sensitive regions as Africa and Asia. We are already discussing possible ways to counteract the enemy’s cynical attacks and obstruction of free trade navigation,” the Minister said.

