Russo-Ukrainian war, day 722: Ukraine and NATO establish first-ever joint defense institution; Ukrainian vs Russian forces are 1:7 in Avdiivka

Analyst: Russian oil money turning North Korea into “ideal military factory”. Europe braces to take the lead in supplying military aid to Ukraine as US obsesses over Mexican border. However, the real trouble is brewing in East Asia, defense expert Mykhailo Samus says

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian defenses hold as Avdiivka faces up to 60 Russian airstrikes in one day. Ukrainian soldiers noted that due to the dynamic nature of the fighting, some glide bombs fell on Russian soldiers, but the Russian commanders did not care.

Military: Russian troops outnumber Ukrainian forces seven to one in Avdiivka direction. The situation in the Avdiivka direction is “very difficult,” with Ukrainian defenders facing a 1:7 ratio against regular Russian army units and special forces, a spox for Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade told LIGA.net.

Russian forces conduct largest airstrikes near Avdiivka in 2024. Russian forces intensified their assault on the city of Avdiivka, bombarding it with 73 airstrikes – the highest number in 2024. According to the ISW, Russia controls at least 15.4% of the city.

Russia deploys more troops to Orikhiv direction than to Avdiivka, plans an offensive. The Russian military had likely set the goal of achieving success in this area through assault actions, similar to their current objectives in Avdiivka, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria Group, said.

As of 15 Feb 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 399090 (+950) Tanks: 6442 (+9) APV: 12090 (+47) Artillery systems: 9620 (+54) MLRS: 984 Anti-aircraft systems: 671 Aircraft: 332 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 7404 (+33) Cruise missiles : 1882 Warships/boats: 25 (+1) Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12691 (+29)



Intelligence and technology

Russia likely uses North Korean KN-23 missile in morning massive attack on Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military analysts, the North Korean KN-23 has several advantages over Russia’s domestically produced Iskander, including a lighter launch weight of 3.4 tons and a longer confirmed launch range of 690 km.

International

Ukraine and NATO establish joint center for defense analysis, training, education. The partnership between Ukraine and NATO takes a step forward with the establishment of a joint center, focusing on advancing defense analysis, training, and education.

VOA: US, allies propose diverse strategies to confiscate Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction. In recent weeks, there has been growing momentum behind efforts to permanently seize the frozen Russian assets worth nearly $300 billion in response to the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, as per Voice of America.

UK, Latvia сo-lead drone coalition to supply thousands of drones to Ukraine. The coalition is set to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones, including first-person view (FPV) drones, the UK Ministry of Defense stated.

Germany pledges $ 107 mn in short-term military aid to Ukraine. In a visit to Ukraine last week, Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer unveiled a $ 107 million package of short-term military aid, including mine-resistant vehicles, drone bombs, trucks, medical supplies, and spare parts for various weapon systems.

Zelenskyy to address at Munich conference, meet with Scholz, Macron. During his trip to France, Zelesnkyy and Macron will sing an agreement on security guarantees, AP reported, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

FT: Hungary stalls approval of EU’s latest Russia sanctions. Hungary objected to the presence of Chinese companies on the list of the 13th package of EU sanctions aimed at Russia, according to an unnamed official reported by the Financial Times.

AP: Baltics have 3 or 4 years to prepare for Russian ‘test’ of NATO, Estonia FM says. Estonian FM Tsahkna warned that NATO has three to four years to strengthen defenses against Russia’s growing “war machine.”

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian air attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills three civilians, injures two. A Russian air bomb struck a vehicle, killing the couple inside and their 17-year-old relative.

Russian attack kills 9, injures 15 over past day. Russian military attacked five Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing nine civilians and injuring 15 others, local authorities reported on 15 February.

Russian massive morning attack injures 11 people in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi oblasts. The attack also resulted in damaging schools, a kindergarten, civilian infrustructure, cars, outbuilidngs in other oblasts.

Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine: Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia under fire. Ukraine’s Air Forces shot down 13 out of 26 Russian missiles.

World Bank: Ukraine’s recovery costs rise to $486 billion. The World Bank estimates Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery costs at $486 billion over the next decade, up from $411 billion a year ago.

Political and legal developments

Putin says only regret is not invading Ukraine sooner. He was apparently referring to the 2022 full-scale invasion, not the hybrid war since 2014.

New developments

Ukraine designates Weatherford oilfield service company int’l sponsor of war. In 2022, three subsidiaries of the Irish-American company Weatherford contributed over $15 million in taxes to Russia’s budget, Ukraine’s anti-graft agency reported.

