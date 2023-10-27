Russo-Ukrainian war, day 610: North Korea rises as key arms supplier to Russia alongside Iran

Exclusive

Meet the bands touring to raise funds for Ukraine’s army (and save the dates). As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukrainian bands are embarking on charity tours where proceeds provide drones, vehicles and protective gear for the military.

Parliamentarians of 69 countries commit to step up pressure on Russia over Crimea. Lawmakers from all continents vowed to keep up military aid and sanctions pressure until Russia withdrew forces from all occupied Ukrainian regions.

Military

Military: Russia lost 5,000 troops near Avdiivka, Mariinka in two weeks. Russia’s offensive in Donetsk’s Avdiivka sector is marked by over 5,000 troop casualties and increasing refusal to fight, notably from Storm-Z units, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine MoD: Russia recruits Cuban mercenaries for fighting against Ukraine. Russia is extensively recruiting Cuban mercenaries for the Ukraine war, placing them in high-risk frontline positions and boasting about their disposability, according to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center.

Intelligence and technology

Media: Ukraine to receive new missiles with 300 km range early next year, possibly newer ATACMS variants. Ukraine expects to receive new 300 km range missiles as early as next January, per VoA journalist citing a Ukraine General Staff source. The range suggests possible newer ATACMS variants.

International

Tanks, armored vehicles in Denmark’s new $522 million aid package to Ukraine. The package will also include artillery ammunition, drones, small arms, and armored maintenance and evacuation vehicles.

Germany to send new aid for Ukraine ahead of winter. The funds will be provided as part of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership for the purchase of energy equipment necessary for the restoration and repair of Ukrainian energy facilities.

Media: Slovakia to end military assistance to Ukraine. Bratislava will stop supplying Ukraine with weapons, limiting its support for its neighbor to “humanitarian and civilian aid,” Slovakia’s new Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has announced, as per Euronews.

Yermak, Sullivan discuss peace formula, joint defense production. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have coordinated steps on implementation of the agreements on joint defense production during a recent phone conversation.

British intel: North Korea on course to become Russia’s major arms supplier alongside Iran, Belarus. As per UK intelligence, North Korean munitions have reached Russian depots, potentially making North Korea a significant arms supplier to Russia, supporting their military operations in Ukraine.

Lithuania: EU supplied Ukraine with only 300,000 shells, while DNRK already sent 350,000 to Russia. Lithuanian FM Landsbergis: The EU promised Ukraine 1,000,000 artillery rounds, delivered only 300,000 so far while North Korea delivered 350,000 to Russia.

Humanitarian and social impact

21 Ukrainian citizens killed in Israel, foreign ministry says. As a result of the HAMAS attack on Israel, 21 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, and one is reported missing, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, UkrInform reported.

Oct 26 Russian attacks kill at least two civilians, injure one; three more killed on previous day. Yesterday’s and today’s Russian fire attacks across eastern and southern Ukraine left at least 5 civilians dead, others injured, and homes, buildings, and infrastructure damaged

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian resistance takes out FSB agents in car bombing. “On 23 October, 2023, a car with four representatives of the Russian FSB was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian resistance movement carried out this revenge attack on Michurin Street near the Jasmin Guest-House hotel, which the FSB agents had turned into their hideout,” the report says.

Evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine submitted to German prosecutors. The CFJ has presented dossiers to German prosecutors, detailing Russian war crimes in Ukraine, aiming to invoke universal jurisdiction and bring perpetrators to justice. Cases involve killings, torture, and sexual violence.

Pro-Russian politician takes office as Slovakia’s PM. Robert Fico, the leader of the SMER party, has become Slovakia’s new prime minister.

New developments

Russian fighters take up arms against Kremlin in Ukrainian battalion. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov has confirmed that many Russians are preparing to fight against the Kremlin’s regime in a special battalion within the Ukrainian Army.

Italian tech giant Camozzi sticks with Russia, supply chain hints at military collaborations. There are indications Camozzi has maintained dealings in Russia with sanctioned companies directly involved in the Ukraine war, despite international pressure.

Media: Russia uses prisoners as cannon fodder in Ukraine. Even though the Russian military has not confirmed recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, there are numerous indications of them being sent to units known as Storm-Z, says BBC.

Russia deploys cheap DIY drones to divert Ukraine’s air defense. “We once saw Shahed drones as a distraction for Ukrainian air defense from cruise missiles. Now these cheap drones divert attention from the Shaheds as well,” aviation expert Valerii Romanenko said.

Welsh parliament recognizes 1932-33 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people. The Welsh parliament recognizes the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, emphasizing historical justice and highlighting Welsh journalist Gareth Jones’ bravery in exposing these atrocities.

ISW: Ukrainians make slight gains near Robotyne, assault south of Bakhmut. As per ISW, Ukrainian troops achieved slight advancements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Bakhmut amidst months-long counter-offensive.

US House speaker agrees to Ukraine aid with conditions. Mike Johnson said he is open to talks on the US President’s request for more Ukraine funding.

Biden calls on new US House speaker to support Ukraine aid package. US President appeals to Mike Johnson for bipartisan cooperation on Ukraine security.

As of 26 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 297120 (+810) Tanks: 5141 (+29) APV: 9715 (+18) Artillery systems: 7155 (+30) MLRS: 834 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 556 (+2) Aircraft: 320 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5389 (+17) Cruise missiles: 1538 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9507 (+33)

