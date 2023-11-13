Russo-Ukrainian war, day 627: Russia launches new offensive at Bakhmut, boosts infantry assaults on Avdiivka

Exclusives

To Elon Musk from occupied Ukraine: you don’t know our struggle. As a Ukrainian underground coordinator, I must refute Elon Musk’s claim that resistance has faded – nothing could be further from the truth.

Ukraine squeezes every last drop for defense in 2024 budget, Russia still 2.5x more. Ukraine is funneling 81% of all tax income to defense in 2024, still counting on $29 bn in aid from partners as Russia boosts military spending

Military

Syrskyi: Russia activated its offensive near Bakhmut. The Commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Ukraine’s Forces are repelling the attacks of the Russian occupiers.

Frontline report: Russia launched third wave of its offensive in Avdiivka, increasing the number and intensity of attacks. However, in just the last day, Russia suffered around 800 killed and wounded soldiers in Avdiivka alone out of 1130 total casualties across all fronts

Ukraine’s Intelligence: explosions in occupied Melitopol killed two Russian officers. The resistance movement blew up the Russian-occupied premises of the “Nova Poshta” during a meeting of the FSB and Russian National Guard officers there.

ISW: Equipment losses forcing Russia’s hand in infantry tactics. Russian forces likely rely on infantry-led frontal assaults to compensate for a lack of adequately trained personnel and due to widespread equipment losses.

Intelligence and technology

North Korea supplies Russia with full range of artillery ammo, including gun and mortar shells, rockets. At the same time, the quick appearance and large quantities of D​PRK shells in the Russian Army’s disposal in Ukraine may indicate the real situation with ammunition in Russia in general, Defense Express says.

British intel: Kremlin now has more direct control over the Wagner Group. Following the unity in July 2023 and the subsequent death of Wagner’s leadership in August 2023, large elements of Wagner Group have been assimilated into the command structure of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya)

International

FT: US tries to strangle key Russian LNG project with sanctions. The US targeted Russia’s liquefied natural gas exports for the first time, blocking the $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project set to begin shipping fuel in 2024.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian shelling kills Kherson man in his own backyard. Russian shelling in Kherson’s residential area claims the life of a 64-year-old man and leaves his wife with serious injuries, as the oblast and city authorities report.

Ukraine’s Cabinet backs removal of Soviet monuments from heritage list to dismantle them. Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers backs the decision to de-register and dismantle monuments of Pushkin, Shchors, and other Russian and Soviet figures from the national cultural heritage list as part of decommunization efforts.

Russian fire attacks kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast. Donetsk Oblast authorities say Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast killed at least three civilians on 11 November. as daily fire attacks continue across the region.

Russia attacked Kherson Oblast 62 times over the past day, killing one, injuring seven. On the anniversary of its liberation from Russia, the Ukrainian city of Kherson endured over 20 attacks.

Political and legal developments

UK to try five suspected Russian spies next year. Five Bulgarian nationals to be tried for alleged Russian spy network activities in the UK, with a trial date set for next October, as per Sky News.

Latvian president: West must keep on providing military aid to Ukraine as “Russia plans for a long war in Ukraine”. “It will be much easier for us to keep peace in Europe if Ukraine succeeds rather than we let Ukraine down,” Edgars Rinkēvičs said.

New developments

US medical team performs microsurgery on Ukrainian soldiers’ injuries in Lviv, Ukraine. One of the 30 injured Ukrainians chosen for surgery is Vyacheslav Kondrashov, a soldier wounded in June 2022. His vehicle drove over an anti-tank mine, resulting in damage to his face.

Russian losses

As of 12 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 311750 (+1100)

Tanks: 5349 (+7)

APV: 10073 (+32)

Artillery systems: 7559 (+32)

MLRS: 881 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 580 (+1)

Aircraft: 322

Helicopters: 324

UAV: 5632 (+12)

Cruise missiles: 1560 (+1)

Warships/boats: 22

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9944 (+19)

