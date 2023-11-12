Russian fire attacks kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast

On 12 November, acting regional chief Ihor Moroz provided an update on the situation in Donetsk via Telegram, stating that Russian attacks over the previous day resulted in the deaths of three residents.

Moroz detailed the extent of the damage, noting that in Toretsk City, two civilians were killed and 30 houses were damaged, along with an infrastructure facility and an administrative building in the Toretsk community. The Russian violence continued in Minkivka, where one more life was lost.

The Chasiv Yar community also experienced Russian shelling attacks, with three houses and an industrial building sustaining damage. Also, Ocheretyne, Stepove, Berdychi, Novokalynove, Tonenke, and Orlivka came under enemy fire, while the central part of besieged Avdiivka was shelled with BM-21 Grad MLRS’s rockets, causing damage to two houses.

Furthermore, the aggression reached the Lymansk community, where authorities recorded eight shellings. One house in Siversk was reported damaged amidst the attacks.

