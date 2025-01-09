Injury toll rises to 113 after Russian bombing downtown Zaporizhzhia kills 13

The number of people injured in Russian aerial bombing of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 113, with 13 people killed in the attack, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported on 9 January. According to Fedorov, 59 people are currently hospitalized, with ten victims in critical condition. Among the wounded is a thirteen-year-old girl, according to the Police.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Yesterday evening, the Russians struck central Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) identified the weapon as Russian FAB-500 bombs equipped with UMPK gliding kits. Two such bombs reportedly exploded in crowded areas near administrative infrastructure and roadways, igniting buildings and vehicles. Police paramedics rescued five people from the scene.

MIA detailed the destruction, noting damage to 36 vehicles, including a tram, two shuttle minibuses, three administrative buildings, and a residential high-rise. Police have registered 163 citizen reports related to the bombing.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned the attack as a war crime, urging the international community to impose stricter sanctions on Russia.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime for which those responsible must face justice in international courts,” Lubinets stated.

