Russian attacks injure at least five civilians on Oct 28; one killed, 12 injured in previous attacks

The Russian forces continue daily shelling attacks on Ukraine’s cities, towns, and settlements. Such everyday attacks cause widespread damage to private and public property, and critical infrastructure, while also inflicting injury and claiming lives among the Ukrainian populace.

On 27 October, the Russian attacks killed at least one civilian and injured 12 more. Today, 28 October, saw at least five civilians injured by the Russian attacks. Across the two days, Kherson Oblast bore the brunt of the civilian casualties, with one death and 16 injuries reported. One woman was injured in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kherson City and Oblast

Southern Ukraine’s Kherson’s Oblast suffered the most from the Russian fire attacks on 27-28 October.

Early on 28 October, Russia shelled downtown Kherson City from the Russian-occupied eastern left bank of the Dnipro River, Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko said. The attack injured a local woman and damaged more than a dozen detached homes in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district.

“There is one wounded person. An 80-year-old woman sustained head injuries and a concussion. She received medical assistance,” Mrochko reported.

The attack occurred at about seven in the morning, the first deputy chairman of the regional council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said on the national telethon, according to Suspilne.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces (USDF) reported that the Russian troops carried out two missile strikes:

“During the day, from 7.00 [October 27] to 7.00 [October 28], the enemy launched two missile attacks (probably using Iskander missiles) on the city of Kherson and [Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s] Kryvyi Rih district. As a result of the strike on Kherson, 15 private houses and one administrative building were destroyed and damaged. There were civilian casualties,” the USDF wrote.

Later the authorities reported that Russia continued fire attacks on Kherson’s Korabelnyi district in the course of the day and at about 16:30, one of the Russian strikes injured a civilian man:

“He was diagnosed with head and neck injuries. The victim was hospitalized in the surgical department, where doctors are providing him with treatment,” the Kherson Oblast Administration reported.

The Oblast Head also mentioned that Russia continued its bombing campaign in Kherson Oblast, injuring at least one early on 28 October:

“Since yesterday (i.e., 27 October, – Ed.) evening alone, the Russians have dropped 24 guided bombs on our region. We know about one wounded person in Kozatske. We are investigating the aftermath of other ‘arrivals’,” Prokudin said in his later situation update.

Additionally, on 28 October, Russian troops shelled the village of Ivanivka, injuring two civilians, a man and a woman, who were taken to a medical facility, reported Oblast Head Prokudin, according to Suspilne.

The previous day, 27 October, saw at least one civilian fatality and 11 injuries from the Russian fire attacks in Kherson Oblast, according to the Oblast administration. Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast’s Zelenivka, killing a civilian man.

On that day, the Russian forces carried out 90 fire attacks, firing 516 munitions from mortars, artillery guns, Grad rocket artillery launchers, tanks, UAV, aircraft. Kherson City was hit 20 times.

Oblast Head Prokudin says, 15 hits of the KAB guided bombs were recorded in the region on 27 October.

The Ukraine South Defense Forces reported that Kherson and Beryslav districts have seen five air attacks by Russian tactical aviation aircraft, inlvolving 27 gliding bombs in 24 hours since 27 October morning .

“Multistory and private residential buildings in Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, and Vesele were damaged,” the USDF wrote.

On 27 October after six in the evening, the Russian troops launched a missile attack on downtown Kherson, injuring seven civilians and damaging more than twenty civilian objects, according to Prokudin.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin’s data, two of the seven wounded were in moderate condition, while others got light injuries. Among those wounded were three women aged 82, 76, and 49, and four men, two 54-year-olds, and two other aged 55 and 58,

The damaged property includes 15 detached homes, three multi-storey buildings, four shops, an administrative building, and a bank. Two of those damaged homes have been ruined, three “partially ruined,” other were “damaged,” Prokudin reported.

“Beryslav was also under fire. A 62-year-old man was injured there. He has an explosive injury and multiple abrasions. He was treated on the spot,” the Oblast Head said.

Additionally, Russian attacks injured a 36-year-old man in central Kherson, Suspilne reported. EIght hits were recorded on Khreshchenivka. A Russian drone attack on Mykhailivka injured an elderly married couple, while an artillery attack on the village injured one more person, Suspilne reported referring to local authorities.

The USDF provided more details on the Russian attack on the eldely couple. The pensioners were injured when a Russian FPV one-way attack drone flew into their house through the window. In total, Russians used 20 FPV “kamikaze” UAVs in the area over the day, damaging detached houses and cars, the USDF says.

Kharkiv Oblast

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Miltary Administration, reported that the Russian fire attacks in the region injured a local woman. Northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast has the active war zone in its east. Additiionally, the Russians carry out cross-border attacks from Russia targeting Kharkiv border communities in the region’s north.

“Over the past day, the enemy fired at localities in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts with artillery, mortars, and other weapons. The shelling of Kindrashivka village in Kupiansk district damaged two private houses and a village club (community center, – Ed.). A 67-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity,” Syniehubov wrote.

Other Russian shelling attacks damaged a detached house in Kupiansk district’s Kurylivka village, also targeting multiple settlements in the region, such as the border town of Vovchansk, Borova, Synkivka, and Kyselivka.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A Russian missile attack targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, situated in the middle of Ukraine.

Overnight into 28 October, the Russian troops launched four Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles from occupied Crimea, targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Head Mykola Lukashuk said the Ukrainian air defenders destroyed three of the Iskanders, while the fourth exploded midair over Kryvyi Rih district. Read more on this attack:

Lukashuk added that last night, Russians attacked Marhanets community in Nikopol district two times, injuring no one. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak elaborated that the Russian attacks in the early hours of 27 October targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, damaging 14 houses in Nikopol and leaving 1,200 families without electricity.

Sumy Oblast

Northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast was liberated early in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion back in 2022. Russians, however, continue harassing fire across the border, targeting the region’s northern communities.

Early on 28 October, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian forces conducted fire attacks on three border communities of the region, with 17 explosions recorded during the attacks. The authorities did not report any damage or casualties.

Donetsk Oblast

Eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, divided in two parts by the frontline from the north to the southwest, has been the theater of the most intense hostilities over the past weeks. However, 27 October and the following night were unusually calm, according to local authorities.

“The night in the Donetsk region was relatively calm, there were no reports of civilian injuries or deaths during the day,” Acting Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Ihor Moroz wrote on Facebook.

Nevertheless, several Russian fire attacks took place on 27 October. The Russians fired rockets on the Komar community and shelled Vuhledar Town in the southern Volnovakha sector. In the Horlivka setor north of Donetsk City, a residential house caught fire due to Russian attacks in Oleksandro-Kalynove, while other attacks damaged a factory building in Chasiv Yar community and targeted the outskirts of the communities of Kostiantynivka and Soledar, according to Moroz.

The Donetsk Oblast Head also added that three streets of Siversk came under shelling and 14 Russian fire attacks were recorded in the Lyman community in the Lysychansk sector, which includes the northern parts of Donetsk Oblast and the adjacent areas of Luhansk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, another region, where multiple communities and settlements lie in the active war zone, saw a lot of attacks but no recorded civilian casualties, according to the local authorities.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces carried out 156 strikes targeting 21 localities on 27 October. Russians used 17 drones and 135 artillery shells to hit multiple settelemtns, most of which are located close to the front.

“Civilians were not injured, but houses were damaged as 5 reports of destruction [of the property] were received,” the Administration said.

Mykolaiv Oblast

Southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast saw several Russian fire attacks on 27 October, but no civilians were hurt, according to the regional administration.

Ukrainian air defenders downed three Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles in Mykolaiv Oblast. The debris of the missiles caused grass fires, “which were promptly extinguished.” The Ukraine South Defense Forces added that remnants of one of the Kh-59s crashed into a detached house, damaging it.

One Russian shelling attack hit waters of the Kutsurub community, two more attacks targeted the Ochakiv community, according to the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration.

Read more: