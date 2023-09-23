Injury toll in Russia’s September 22 Kremenchuk strike rises to 32, one killed

The number of civilians injured by Russia’s September 22 missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, has increased to 32. Also, the missile strike killed a local man. This is according to public broadcaster Suspilne, referring to local authorities.

According to local authorities, on 22 September Russia attacked central Kremenchuk, hitting a “civilian infrastructure object,” damaging more than ten municipal and state facilities and at least 20 residential houses, Suspilne reported.

Kremenchuk District Military Administration Head Oleh Lednik told Suspilne that 31 people were hospitalized shortly after the attack on the evening of 22 September, and another person sought medical attention later at night.

He said three injured have undergone surgery and remain in serious condition. The rest of the wounded are in moderate condition.

