Russia injures woman, damages over a dozen homes in Kherson city center shelling

On the morning of 28 October, Russia shelled central Kherson City from the left bank of the Dnipro River, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko said.

Russia occupies the eastern left bank of the Dnipro in the area, while Ukraine holds the western right bank, where Kherson is located.

As a result of the Russian shelling, more than a dozen residential buildings were damaged. An 80-year-old woman sustained head injuries and a concussion. She received medical assistance.

Mrochko said that over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kherson city territorial community 15 times using 47 shells. Damage was recorded in Sadove, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Molodizhne Inzhenerne, Kherson Oblast and in the city of Kherson itself. As a result of the Russian hostile shelling, 8 people were injured.

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 27th in Kherson, the premises of the territorial centre for social services in the city’s central district were damaged.

Read also: