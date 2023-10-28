Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia injures woman, damages over a dozen homes in Kherson city center shelling

Currently reported, an 80-year-old woman sustained head injuries
byMaria Tril
28/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the morning of 28 October, Russia shelled central Kherson City from the left bank of the Dnipro River, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko said.

Russia occupies the eastern left bank of the Dnipro in the area, while Ukraine holds the western right bank, where Kherson is located.

As a result of the Russian shelling, more than a dozen residential buildings were damaged. An 80-year-old woman sustained head injuries and a concussion. She received medical assistance.

Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Mrochko said that over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kherson city territorial community 15 times using 47 shells. Damage was recorded in Sadove, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Molodizhne Inzhenerne, Kherson Oblast and in the city of Kherson itself. As a result of the Russian hostile shelling, 8 people were injured.

As a result of the Russian shelling on October 27th in Kherson, the premises of the territorial centre for social services in the city’s central district were damaged.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts