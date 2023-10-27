Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine retrieves 50 bodies of fallen soldiers

The bodies will be transported to specialized state institutions for investigative procedures and forensic medical examinations.
byIryna Voichuk
27/10/2023
1 minute read
Farewell to a fallen Ukrainian soldier. Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov, Vlada Liberova
Ukraine has returned the bodies of 50 fallen defenders of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War said on 27 October.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure proper and safe transportation of the repatriated bodies to be handed over to law enforcement and forensic experts for investigative actions and forensic examinations, the Headquarters stated.

The transfer was carried out by the coordination headquarters with cooperation from the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Interior Ministry, the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Service, other security and defense agencies, and with direct participation of representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the report said.

