The heavy casualties come amid ongoing intense clashes on multiple fronts as Ukraine continues to thwart Russian offensives.
byOlena Mukhina
01/09/2024
2 minute read
Russian tank burning after a strike by Ukrainian defenders. Ukraine, February 2022 (Photo: Author unknown / War.Ukraine.ua)
Russia’s August casualties in Ukraine reach over 36,000

Ukraine neutralized 36,810 Russian soldiers in August 2024, said Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavliuk, on social media.

According to his information, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed a significant amount of Russian weaponry and military equipment the previous month.

In particular, the Russian army lost 193 tanks, 557 armored fighting vehicles, 1,517 artillery systems, 44 multiple rocket launchers, 33 air defense systems, 2,065 vehicles, and 278 pieces of special equipment.

Additionally, Ukrainian defenders shot down five aircraft, two helicopters, 1,539 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 150 Russian missiles.

As for the current situation on the front lines, fierce battles are ongoing in most directions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports. Ukrainian forces are focused on disrupting the offensive plans of the Russian troops, destroying its personnel and equipment.

Some 91 combat engagements have occurred since the start of the 1 September.

On the Kharkiv front, the occupiers attacked the Ukrainian defensive positions near Vovchansk and Lyptsi four times. Three engagements are currently ongoing. The situation remains under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Army reports the highest number of combat engagements. Since the start of the day, the invaders have attempted 34 times to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Hai, Kalyne, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka villages. Some 27 Russian attacks have been repelled, while seven battles are still ongoing.

