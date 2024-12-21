Russian long-range strikes cause 42% of Ukrainian civilian deaths in November, UN reports

On 20 December, Izumi Nakamitsu, a UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, said that since 2022, hostilities across Ukraine have continued to escalate, exacerbating humanitarian needs.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Speaking at the briefing on the threats to international peace and security, Nakamitsu said that since the fall of 2024, the UN has witnessed unacceptable levels of civilian death and injuries as well as systematic and deliberate targeting by Russia of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“These large-scale attacks raise grave concerns for the welfare of civilians who are facing a winter of hardship and misery,” claimed the UN representative.

Nakamitsu revealed that between 24 February 2022 and 30 November 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded over 12,340 civilians killed and more than 27,836 civilians injured in Ukraine.

“The same office notes that 42 percent of casualties in Ukraine in November resulted from the use of long-range weapons launched by the Russian Federation, a significant increase from previous months,” she said.

Nakamitsu added that according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Russian aerial bombs killed 341 civilians and injured 1,803 from 1 January through 30 November 2024.

