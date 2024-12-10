Russian attack on clinic in Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16

A Russian missile strike on 10 December targeted a private clinic in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a significant loss of life and multiple injuries, according to Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov.

Zaporizhzhia suffers almost daily Russian attacks with regular shelling and targeted strikes. The frequency of these attacks has increased as military experts suggest that Russia may be preparing for a larger offensive in the area.

The attack caused extensive damage to the medical facility and surrounding buildings.

Governor Fedorov said that three people were killed, and 16 individuals were injured, including two medical professionals. Rescue teams are currently searching through the debris for survivors.

Officials say that the Russian precise target of a private medical facility underscores the attack’s deliberate nature.

This incident follows a previous Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 6 December, which resulted in 10 fatalities, including two children, and 27 injuries.

Read also: