Russia injures 9 in attack on Sumy

Ukraine’s Air defense forces shot down 12 of the 18 drones during the night attack. Russia also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander missile overnight.
byMaria Tril
30/08/2024
1 minute read
Russian missiles Iskander
Iskander K missile. Photo: Wikipedia
Russian forces conducted an air strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine overnight on 30 August, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reports.

The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, causing a fire and smoke in some neighborhoods.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the attack injured nine people.

 “All emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath, and data on the consequences are being clarified,” the regional administration reported.

Authorities urged residents to keep windows and doors tightly closed and remain indoors if possible until the consequences of the attack are fully addressed.

 Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian military also targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine’s Air defense forces shot down 12 of the 18 drones during the night attack. The Russian army also attacked with an Iskander missile.

The air defense system downed the targets over Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Sumy oblasts.

