Russian attack on Ukraine overnight injures 43, kills 7, including 2 kids

Russia launched a combined attack on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of 4 September. The assault resulted in at least 43 injuries and seven deaths, including three children.

In Lviv, Russia hit civilian infrastructure. According to Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi, the attack injured 38 and killed seven people. Among them are three children: two girls aged 9 and 14, another child, a 50-year-old nurse at a local clinic, and a man.

The attack on Lviv caused significant damage to the city’s architectural heritage. The governor said that at least seven architectural monuments of local significance were damaged. These buildings are located in the historic area and UNESCO buffer zone and are listed in the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine.

The Regional Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Lviv, housed in the historic Villa of Józefa Franz in 1893, suffered extensive damage.

According to the officials, over 70 windows were broken. The blast wave blew out the frames. The ceiling collapsed in six offices. Radiators were torn off. Computers and medical equipment were destroyed.

In Kryvyi Rih, the morning attack injured five people, including a 10-year-old girl. Governor Serhiy Lysak said that Russia hit civilian infrastructure, damaging houses, four educational institutions, and four cars. A pharmacy and shops were also damaged.

According to Lysak, the Russian attack also destroyed the hotel building from the 1st to the 3rd floor.

Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight into 4 September. Ukraine’s Air defense shot down seven missiles and 22 drones which Russia launched on the night of the 4 September.

Russian forces launched a total of 42 aerial targets in combined missile and drone attacks against Ukraine.

Six strike drones were reportedly lost, one flew to Belarus, according to the air forces.

Air defense systems were reportedly active in multiple regions, including Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.

