Ukrainian man from war zone stabs five in Amsterdam, tourist tackles him in dramatic chase

A 30-year-old Ukrainian national from Donetsk, is in custody after a stabbing spree near Amsterdam’s Dam Square. The suspect was tackled by a British tourist.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
29/03/2025
A British tourist tackled a Ukrainian man who stabbed 5 people in Amsterdam. Photo: Screenshot from the video
A 30-year-old Ukrainian national from Donetsk Oblast, 60% occupied by Russia, is suspected of stabbing five people in the center of Amsterdam, Dutch police reported. The attack took place near the busy Dam Square on 29 March afternoon, and while the motive remains unclear, authorities are continuing their investigation.

The suspect, identified as Roman D by Dutch media, allegedly used multiple knives during the assault. When arrested, he had false identity papers with multiple names, complicating efforts to determine his true identity. It is uncertain whether he hails from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk.

Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam confirmed that the police investigation is ongoing and a top priority.

“We hope to gain more clarity soon regarding the background of this horrible stabbing,” she stated.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before a judge on 1 April for a decision on his further detention. He is currently under strict guard in a prison hospital after sustaining leg injuries when bystanders, including an unnamed British tourist, tackled him. Due to his injuries, he was not questioned immediately after the attack.

Footage of the British tourist chasing the suspect and pinning him down near Dam Square has been widely shared online. In recognition of his bravery, Mayor Halsema awarded him the city’s hero’s badge, or “heldenspeld,” during a ceremony at her official residence.

“He is a very modest British man,” Halsema remarked, adding that the tourist is more concerned about the victims than seeking fame and prefers to stay anonymous.

The victims of the attack include a 26-year-old man from Poland, a 73-year-old Belgian woman, a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam, and two American nationals: a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man. By the evening, the Polish man had been discharged from the hospital, while the other victims remained in stable condition. Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have chosen his victims at random.

Parts of central Amsterdam have been cordoned off as police continue their investigation.

