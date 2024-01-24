Russia attacks ten Ukrainian regions over last 24 hours

Russian troops continued their drone and missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, Ukraine says.

Over the last day, the occupiers shelled Kherson Oblast 101 times, launching 524 projectiles on the region and damaging a factory, education facility, and private houses. Eight projectiles hit the center of the oblast – Kherson.

At least five civilians were injured in the attacks, and five were killed. Among those who died due to Russian shelling were a 49-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, who was found under the rubble of a destroyed house in the village of Sablukivka, UkrInform reported.

In Poltava Oblast, Ukraine’s air defense systems shot down four Russian drones. One of the drones hit the Lubensky district. Details of the attack are being clarified, as well as the number of casualties

On 23 January, Russian troops shelled Sumy Oblast 28 times with mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers and dropped incendiary devices from drones. Ukraine said the occupiers used cluster munitions and an FPV drone to attack the region.

Four schools, a rehabilitation center, a sports complex, a cultural institution, 15 multi-story buildings, and vehicles were damaged in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Pavlohrad and Dniprovsky districts, Ukraine’s air defense systems shot down two missiles. In Pavlohrad, a 43-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike. In the Dniprovsky district, debris fell on the territory of an enterprise, causing a fire.

Russian forces also attacked the region with four kamikaze drones and shelled Nikopol, Myrivska, and Marganets communities with artillery three times. Private houses, utility structures, a sanatorium, an enterprise, a fire station, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.

From yesterday until morning, the communities again suffered from artillery shelling by the invaders. Educational and medical institutions, four five-story buildings, 11 private houses, three utility structures, vehicles, power lines, and gas pipelines were damaged.

On the evening of 23 January, Russian troops reportedly targeted the Kyivskii and Kholodnogirskii districts of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region. Due to the attack, nine civilians were injured, including a 4-year-old girl. Two women and two men were hospitalized. The strike damaged buildings of the National Academy of Legal Sciences building and a postal company, “Nova Poshta”.

Yesterday, after a week-long break, Russia launched another massive aerial attack on Ukraine. The main target of the assault was the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. President Zelenskyy said the Russian attack killed at least six civilians and injured dozens. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force says Russia has used 41 missiles of five types as the air defenders destroyed 21 of those. The attack claimed the lives of at least six people and injured about 80 civilians.

Russia had been stockpiling missiles for such winter attacks since last summer, as its missile production remained at low levels and the Soviet-era stocks were depleted during the first 1.5 years of the all-out war. These missiles were deployed en masse only starting in late December 2023, following months primarily focused on suicide drone attacks.

